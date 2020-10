Oct 8 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, French Open Women's Singles matches on Thursday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 4 Sofia Kenin (USA) semi won 7-Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6-4 7-5 qtr won Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4 4-6 6-0 4th won Fiona Ferro (FRA) 2-6 6-2 6-1 3rd won Irina Bara (ROU) 6-2 6-0 2nd won Ana Bogdan (ROU) 3-6 6-3 6-2 1st won Liudmilla Samsonova (RUS) 6-4 3-6 6-3 7 Petra Kvitova (CZE) semi lost 4-Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-4 7-5 qtr won Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3 6-3 4th won Shuai Zhang (CHN) 6-2 6-4 3rd won Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 7-5 6-3 2nd won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3 6-3 1st won Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-3 7-5 - Iga Swiatek (POL) semi won Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2 6-1 qtr won Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-3 6-1 4th won 1-Simona Halep (ROU) 6-1 6-2 3rd won Eugenie Bouchard (CAN) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) 6-1 6-4 1st won 15-Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-1 6-2 - Nadia Podoroska (ARG) semi lost Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-2 6-1 qtr won 3-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-2 6-4 4th won Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2-6 6-2 6-3 3rd won Anna Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-3 6-2 2nd won 23-Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-3 1-6 6-2 1st won Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-2 6-1 - Danielle Collins (USA) qtr lost 4-Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-4 4-6 6-0 4th won 30-Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4 4-6 6-4 3rd won 11-Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 7-5 2-6 6-4 2nd won Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-2 6-3 1st won Monica Niculescu (ROU) 2-6 6-2 6-1 - Laura Siegemund (GER) qtr lost 7-Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6-3 6-3 4th won Paula Badosa (ESP) 7-5 6-2 3rd won 13-Petra Martic (CRO) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 2nd won Julia Goerges (GER) 1-6 6-1 6-3 1st won Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 7-5 6-3 - Martina Trevisan (ITA) qtr lost Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-3 6-1 4th won 5-Kiki Bertens (NED) 6-4 6-4 3rd won 20-Maria Sakkari (GRE) 1-6 7-6(6) 6-3 2nd won Cori Gauff (USA) 4-6 6-2 7-5 1st won Camila Giorgi (ITA) 7-5 3-0 (Retired) 3 Elina Svitolina (UKR) qtr lost Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2 6-4 4th won Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-1 6-3 3rd won 27-Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4 7-5 (RUS) 2nd won Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-3 0-6 6-2 1st won Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 7-6(2) 6-4 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Simona Halep (ROU) 4th lost Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-1 6-2 3rd won 25-Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-0 6-1 2nd won Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-3 6-4 1st won Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-4 6-0 2 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2nd lost Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-4 6-2 1st won Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-7(9) 6-2 6-4 3 Elina Svitolina (UKR) qtr lost Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-2 6-4 4th won Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-1 6-3 3rd won 27-Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4 7-5 (RUS) 2nd won Renata Zarazua (MEX) 6-3 0-6 6-2 1st won Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 7-6(2) 6-4 4 Sofia Kenin (USA) final to play Iga Swiatek (POL) (start 08:00) semi won 7-Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6-4 7-5 qtr won Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4 4-6 6-0 4th won Fiona Ferro (FRA) 2-6 6-2 6-1 3rd won Irina Bara (ROU) 6-2 6-0 2nd won Ana Bogdan (ROU) 3-6 6-3 6-2 1st won Liudmilla Samsonova (RUS) 6-4 3-6 6-3 5 Kiki Bertens (NED) 4th lost Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-4 6-4 3rd won Katerina Siniakova (CZE) 6-2 6-2 2nd won Sara Errani (ITA) 7-6(5) 3-6 9-7 1st won Katarina Zavatska (UKR) 2-6 6-2 6-0 6 Serena Williams (USA) 2nd lost Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) (Walkover) 1st won Kristie Ahn (USA) 7-6(2) 6-0 7 Petra Kvitova (CZE) semi lost 4-Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-4 7-5 qtr won Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-3 6-3 4th won Shuai Zhang (CHN) 6-2 6-4 3rd won Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 7-5 6-3 2nd won Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3 6-3 1st won Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-3 7-5 8 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3rd lost 30-Ons Jabeur (TUN) 7-6(7) 2-6 6-3 2nd won Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 7-6(6) 6-0 1st won Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-3 6-1 9 Johanna Konta (GBR) 1st lost Cori Gauff (USA) 6-3 6-3 10 Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 2nd lost Anna Schmiedlova (SVK) 6-2 6-2 1st won Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-1 6-2 11 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3rd lost Danielle Collins (USA) 7-5 2-6 6-4 2nd won Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 6-3 6-2 1st won Tamara Zidansek (SLO) 7-5 4-6 8-6 12 Madison Keys (USA) 1st lost Shuai Zhang (CHN) 6-3 7-6(2) 13 Petra Martic (CRO) 3rd lost Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-0 2nd won Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 6-7(1) 7-5 6-3 1st won Misaki Doi (JPN) 7-6(2) 7-5 14 Elena Rybakina (RUS) 2nd lost Fiona Ferro (FRA) 6-3 4-6 6-2 1st won Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 6-0 6-3 15 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 1st lost Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-1 6-2 16 Elise Mertens (BEL) 3rd lost Caroline Garcia (FRA) 1-6 6-4 7-5 2nd won Kaia Kanepi (EST) 6-4 7-5 1st won Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-2 6-3 17 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 1st lost Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-4 3-6 6-4 18 Angelique Kerber (GER) 1st lost Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-3 6-3 19 Alison Riske (USA) 1st lost Julia Goerges (GER) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-1 20 Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3rd lost Martina Trevisan (ITA) 1-6 7-6(6) 6-3 2nd won Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS) 7-6(0) 6-2 1st won Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-0 7-5 21 Jennifer Brady (USA) 1st lost Clara Tauson (DEN) 6-4 3-6 9-7 22 Karolina Muchova (CZE) 1st lost Christina McHale (USA) 6-2 6-4 23 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 2nd lost Nadia Podoroska (ARG) 6-3 1-6 6-2 1st won Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 6-1 6-2 24 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 1st lost Daria Gavrilova (AUS) 6-4 6-3 25 Amanda Anisimova (USA) 3rd lost 1-Simona Halep (ROU) 6-0 6-1 2nd won Bernarda Pera (USA) 6-2 6-0 1st won Tamara Korpatsch (GER) 6-2 6-0 26 Donna Vekic (CRO) 1st lost Irina Bara (ROU) 6-3 6-4 27 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 3rd lost 3-Elina Svitolina (UKR) 6-4 7-5 2nd won Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-3 1st won Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-3 6-3 28 Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS) 1st lost Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-1 (RUS) 29 Sloane Stephens (USA) 2nd lost Paula Badosa (ESP) 6-4 4-6 6-2 1st won Vitalia Diatchenko (RUS) 6-2 6-2 30 Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4th lost Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4 4-6 6-4 3rd won 8-Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 7-6(7) 2-6 6-3 2nd won Nao Hibino (JPN) 7-6(4) 6-4 1st won Zarina Diyas (KAZ) 4-6 6-3 6-1 31 Magda Linette (POL) 1st lost Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 1-6 6-2 6-3 32 Barbora Strycova (CZE) 2nd lost Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 6-4 3-6 6-3 1st won Varvara Lepchenko (USA) 7-5 6-2 (Note : all times are GMT)