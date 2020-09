Grand Slam, US Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Sep 9 (OPTA) - Final Rounds and Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, US Open Women's Singles matches on Tuesday .. Final Rounds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 28 Jennifer Brady (USA) qtr won 23-Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-3 6-2 4th won 17-Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-1 6-4 3rd won Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-3 6-3 2nd won Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-1 6-2 1st won Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-3 6-2 23 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) qtr lost 28-Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-3 6-2 4th won 8-Petra Martic (CRO) 6-3 2-6 6-4 3rd won Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 3-6 6-2 6-1 2nd won Vera Lapko (BLR) 6-3 6-3 1st won Robin Montgomery (USA) 6-1 6-3 4 Naomi Osaka (JPN) qtr won Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3 6-4 4th won 14-Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-3 6-4 3rd won Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 2nd won Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-1 6-2 1st won Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-2 5-7 6-2 - Shelby Rogers (USA) qtr lost 4-Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-3 6-4 4th won 6-Petra Kvitova (CZE) 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) 3rd won Madison Brengle (USA) 6-2 6-4 2nd won 11-Elena Rybakina (RUS) 7-5 6-1 1st won Irina Khromacheva (RUS) 6-2 6-2 .................................................. .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2nd lost Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-1 7-6(2) 1st won Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-4 6-0 2 Sofia Kenin (USA) 4th lost 16-Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-3 6-3 3rd won 27-Ons Jabeur (TUN) 7-6(4) 6-3 2nd won Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-4 6-3 1st won Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) 6-2 6-2 3 Serena Williams (USA) qtr to play Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) (start 16:00) 4th won 15-Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 3rd won 26-Sloane Stephens (USA) 2-6 6-2 6-2 2nd won Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-2 6-4 1st won Kristie Ahn (USA) 7-5 6-3 4 Naomi Osaka (JPN) semi to play 28-Jennifer Brady (USA) (start 23:00) qtr won Shelby Rogers (USA) 6-3 6-4 4th won 14-Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-3 6-4 3rd won Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 2nd won Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-1 6-2 1st won Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-2 5-7 6-2 5 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2nd lost Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-1 6-3 1st won Oceane Dodin (FRA) 7-6(1) 6-4 6 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4th lost Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-6(5) 3-6 7-6(6) 3rd won Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-4 6-3 2nd won Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 7-6(3) 6-2 1st won Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-3 6-2 7 Madison Keys (USA) 3rd lost Alize Cornet (FRA) 7-6(4) 3-2 (Retired) 2nd won Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6-2 6-1 1st won Timea Babos (HUN) 6-1 6-1 8 Petra Martic (CRO) 4th lost 23-Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-3 2-6 6-4 3rd won Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 6-3 6-3 2nd won Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 6-3 6-4 1st won Tereza Martincova (CZE) 5-7 6-2 6-4 9 Johanna Konta (GBR) 2nd lost Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 1st won Heather Watson (GBR) 7-6(7) 6-1 10 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2nd lost Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) 7-5 6-3 1st won Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-4 6-4 11 Elena Rybakina (RUS) 2nd lost Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-5 6-1 1st won Katarina Zavatska (UKR) 6-3 6-0 12 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2nd lost Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-1 6-2 1st won Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-1 6-4 13 Alison Riske (USA) 2nd lost Ann Li (USA) 6-0 6-3 1st won Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3 6-2 14 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4th lost 4-Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6-3 6-4 3rd won 24-Magda Linette (POL) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-4 6-1 1st won Danielle Collins (USA) 5-7 6-2 6-2 15 Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4th lost 3-Serena Williams (USA) 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 3rd won 22-Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Bernarda Pera (USA) 2-6 6-3 6-2 1st won Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-3 3-6 7-5 16 Elise Mertens (BEL) qtr to play Victoria Azarenka (BLR) (start 23:00) 4th won 2-Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3 6-3 3rd won Catherine McNally (USA) 7-5 6-1 2nd won Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-3 7-5 1st won Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-2 6-2 17 Angelique Kerber (GER) 4th lost 28-Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-1 6-4 3rd won Ann Li (USA) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6-3 7-6(6) 1st won Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4 6-4 18 Donna Vekic (CRO) 3rd lost Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) 6-4 6-1 2nd won Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) 6-2 6-1 1st won Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-4 19 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 2nd lost Madison Brengle (USA) 6-2 6-3 1st won Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 20 Karolina Muchova (CZE) 4th lost Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 5-7 6-1 6-4 3rd won Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 6-3 2-6 7-6(7) 2nd won Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-3 7-6(4) 1st won Venus Williams (USA) 6-3 7-5 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2nd lost Catherine McNally (USA) 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) 1st won Kim Clijsters (BEL) 3-6 7-5 6-1 22 Amanda Anisimova (USA) 3rd lost 15-Maria Sakkari (GRE) 6-3 6-1 2nd won Katrina Scott (USA) 4-6 6-4 6-1 1st won Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-5 7-5 23 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) qtr lost 28-Jennifer Brady (USA) 6-3 6-2 4th won 8-Petra Martic (CRO) 6-3 2-6 6-4 3rd won Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 3-6 6-2 6-1 2nd won Vera Lapko (BLR) 6-3 6-3 1st won Robin Montgomery (USA) 6-1 6-3 24 Magda Linette (POL) 3rd lost 14-Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-1 6-7(2) 7-6(4) 1st won Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-1 4-6 6-4 25 Shuai Zhang (CHN) 1st lost Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 4-6 6-3 6-2 26 Sloane Stephens (USA) 3rd lost 3-Serena Williams (USA) 2-6 6-2 6-2 2nd won Olga Govortsova (BLR) 6-2 6-2 1st won Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-3 6-3 27 Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3rd lost 2-Sofia Kenin (USA) 7-6(4) 6-3 2nd won Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-6(8) 6-0 1st won Katarzyna Kawa (POL) 6-2 7-6(6) 28 Jennifer Brady (USA) semi to play 4-Naomi Osaka (JPN) (start 23:00) qtr won 23-Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 6-3 6-2 4th won 17-Angelique Kerber (GER) 6-1 6-4 3rd won Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-3 6-3 2nd won Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-1 6-2 1st won Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-3 6-2 29 Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 1st lost Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-3 6-3 30 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2nd lost Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 1-6 7-6(2) 6-0 1st won Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7-5 6-2 31 Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2nd lost Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-3 7-6(5) 1st won Cori Gauff (USA) 6-3 5-7 6-4 32 Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 1st lost Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 7-6(1) 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)