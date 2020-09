Grand Slam, US Open Women's Singles Seeds Progress

Sep 5 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, US Open Women's Singles matches on Friday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2nd lost Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-1 7-6(2) 1st won Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) 6-4 6-0 2 Sofia Kenin (USA) 3rd to play 27-Ons Jabeur (TUN) (start 00:00) 2nd won Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-4 6-3 1st won Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) 6-2 6-2 3 Serena Williams (USA) 3rd to play 26-Sloane Stephens (USA) (start 18:30) 2nd won Margarita Gasparyan (RUS) 6-2 6-4 1st won Kristie Ahn (USA) 7-5 6-3 4 Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4th to play 14-Anett Kontaveit (EST) (start 14:00) 3rd won Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 2nd won Camila Giorgi (ITA) 6-1 6-2 1st won Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-2 5-7 6-2 5 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2nd lost Victoria Azarenka (BLR) 6-1 6-3 1st won Oceane Dodin (FRA) 7-6(1) 6-4 6 Petra Kvitova (CZE) 3rd to play Jessica Pegula (USA) (start 01:30) 2nd won Kateryna Kozlova (UKR) 7-6(3) 6-2 1st won Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) 6-3 6-2 7 Madison Keys (USA) 3rd to play Alize Cornet (FRA) (start 23:00) 2nd won Aliona Bolsova (ESP) 6-2 6-1 1st won Timea Babos (HUN) 6-1 6-1 8 Petra Martic (CRO) 4th to play 23-Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) (start 14:00) 3rd won Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 6-3 6-3 2nd won Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) 6-3 6-4 1st won Tereza Martincova (CZE) 5-7 6-2 6-4 9 Johanna Konta (GBR) 2nd lost Sorana Cirstea (ROU) 2-6 7-6(5) 6-4 1st won Heather Watson (GBR) 7-6(7) 6-1 10 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2nd lost Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) 7-5 6-3 1st won Nao Hibino (JPN) 6-4 6-4 11 Elena Rybakina (RUS) 2nd lost Shelby Rogers (USA) 7-5 6-1 1st won Katarina Zavatska (UKR) 6-3 6-0 12 Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2nd lost Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 6-1 6-2 1st won Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-1 6-4 13 Alison Riske (USA) 2nd lost Ann Li (USA) 6-0 6-3 1st won Tatjana Maria (GER) 6-3 6-2 14 Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4th to play 4-Naomi Osaka (JPN) (start 14:00) 3rd won 24-Magda Linette (POL) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Kaja Juvan (SLO) 6-4 6-1 1st won Danielle Collins (USA) 5-7 6-2 6-2 15 Maria Sakkari (GRE) 3rd to play 22-Amanda Anisimova (USA) (start 15:00) 2nd won Bernarda Pera (USA) 2-6 6-3 6-2 1st won Stefanie Voegele (SUI) 6-3 3-6 7-5 16 Elise Mertens (BEL) 3rd to play Catherine McNally (USA) (start 17:00) 2nd won Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) 6-3 7-5 1st won Laura Siegemund (GER) 6-2 6-2 17 Angelique Kerber (GER) 4th to play 28-Jennifer Brady (USA) (start 14:00) 3rd won Ann Li (USA) 6-3 6-4 2nd won Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) 6-3 7-6(6) 1st won Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4 6-4 18 Donna Vekic (CRO) 3rd to play Tsvetana Pironkova (BUL) (start 20:00) 2nd won Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) 6-2 6-1 1st won Kristyna Pliskova (CZE) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-4 19 Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 2nd lost Madison Brengle (USA) 6-2 6-3 1st won Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-7(4) 7-6(2) 20 Karolina Muchova (CZE) 3rd to play Sorana Cirstea (ROU) (start 17:00) 2nd won Anna Kalinskaya (RUS) 6-3 7-6(4) 1st won Venus Williams (USA) 6-3 7-5 21 Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) 2nd lost Catherine McNally (USA) 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) 1st won Kim Clijsters (BEL) 3-6 7-5 6-1 22 Amanda Anisimova (USA) 3rd to play 15-Maria Sakkari (GRE) (start 15:00) 2nd won Katrina Scott (USA) 4-6 6-4 6-1 1st won Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) 7-5 7-5 23 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) 4th to play 8-Petra Martic (CRO) (start 14:00) 3rd won Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) 3-6 6-2 6-1 2nd won Vera Lapko (BLR) 6-3 6-3 1st won Robin Montgomery (USA) 6-1 6-3 24 Magda Linette (POL) 3rd lost 14-Anett Kontaveit (EST) 6-3 6-2 2nd won Danka Kovinic (MNE) 6-1 6-7(2) 7-6(4) 1st won Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-1 4-6 6-4 25 Shuai Zhang (CHN) 1st lost Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 4-6 6-3 6-2 26 Sloane Stephens (USA) 3rd to play 3-Serena Williams (USA) (start 18:30) 2nd won Olga Govortsova (BLR) 6-2 6-2 1st won Mihaela Buzarnescu (ROU) 6-3 6-3 27 Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3rd to play 2-Sofia Kenin (USA) (start 00:00) 2nd won Kaia Kanepi (EST) 7-6(8) 6-0 1st won Katarzyna Kawa (POL) 6-2 7-6(6) 28 Jennifer Brady (USA) 4th to play 17-Angelique Kerber (GER) (start 14:00) 3rd won Caroline Garcia (FRA) 6-3 6-3 2nd won Catherine Bellis (USA) 6-1 6-2 1st won Anna Blinkova (RUS) 6-3 6-2 29 Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) 1st lost Iga Swiatek (POL) 6-3 6-3 30 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 2nd lost Varvara Gracheva (RUS) 1-6 7-6(2) 6-0 1st won Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7-5 6-2 31 Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2nd lost Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-3 7-6(5) 1st won Cori Gauff (USA) 6-3 5-7 6-4 32 Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 1st lost Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) 7-6(1) 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)