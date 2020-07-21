GRAPHIC-How remote work divides America

July 21 (Reuters) - The shock of the pandemic has spared no one, but the costs have not been evenly distributed.

Office workers who can telecommute have generally been able to retain their income, while many blue-collar workers who have to be on site to work are among the tens of millions of Americans who lost their jobs as the country went into lockdown.

Now, as states struggle with lifting shelter-in-place rules that would allow the most economically vulnerable to return to work, new research shows that people in low-wage jobs are more likely to work in close proximity to other people, and thus face increased risks of exposure to the novel coronavirus than people in high-paying jobs.

Click here for a Reuters interactive or open in an external browser: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OHp5zx