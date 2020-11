ATHENS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Greece and Egypt anticipate more decisive involvement of the United States in the eastern Mediterranean under U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Mitsotakis was speaking at a news conference with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was visiting Athens.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alex Richardson)