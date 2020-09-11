Greece reports 372 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally so far

ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greece reported 372 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Thursday, its highest daily tally since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The latest jump in cases brought the total number of infections in Greece to 12,452 and 297 deaths since its first case surfaced in late February.

Of the new cases, 114 were due to an outbreak of COVID-19 infections at a food processing plant in northern Greece, with 133 recorded in the greater Athens area, health authorities said.

The increase in infections in recent weeks has prompted Greek authorities to gradually introduce more restrictions during the peak of the tourism season.

Greece has also found at least 35 cases of coronavirus in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos which burned down on Wednesday, leaving thousands of migrants homeless.

The facility had been placed under quarantine after authorities confirmed that a 40-year-old asylum seeker had tested positive. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)