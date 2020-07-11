SEARCH
Greek PM condemns Turkey's decision to convert Agia Sophia into mosque

11 Jul 2020 / 03:30 H.

    ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday he condemned 'in the most intense manner' a decision by Turkey to convert Istanbul's Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque.

    "This is a choice which offends all those who also recognise the monument as a world heritage site. And of course it does not only affect relations between Turkey and Greece, but its relations with the European Union," Mitsotakis's office said in a written statement.

    (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)

