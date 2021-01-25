Greg Olsen announces retirement after 14 seasons

Tight end Greg Olsen picked a fine time to announce his retirement as an NFL player.

Olsen, 35, publicly revealed his decision during FOX's pregame show ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and host Green Bay Packers.

"After 14 years of playing in this league, proud of what I was able to accomplish and proud of the relationships everything that the game has given me," Olsen said. "Sometimes when it's time it's time. My time in the NFL has come to an end. I'm excited for the next chapter."

Olsen won't have to go far to look for work. He is joining the network as an analyst.

Olsen recorded 24 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Congratulations on retirement. We wish you nothing but the best," the Seahawks wrote on their official Twitter account.

Olsen was a Pro Bowl selection for the Carolina Panthers on three occasions (2014-16), gaining 1,000-plus yards each season. He has 742 career catches for 8,683 yards and 60 touchdowns.

"Greg gave the game everything. And we loved him for it," the Panthers wrote on their official Twitter account.

The Panthers released Olsen in February, and the Seahawks signed him to a one-year, $7 million deal.

--Field Level Media