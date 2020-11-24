SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GSA SPOKESWOMAN SAYS THERE IS NO FORMAL DECISION ALLOWING PRESIDENTIAL TRANSITION TO PROCEED

24 Nov 2020 / 02:59 H.

    GSA SPOKESWOMAN SAYS THERE IS NO FORMAL DECISION ALLOWING PRESIDENTIAL TRANSITION TO PROCEED

    Did you like this article?

    email blast