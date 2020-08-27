SEARCH
GUANGSHEN RAILWAY SAYS H1 NET LOSS OF 614.0 MLN YUAN VS NET PROFIT OF 762.2 MLN YUAN YEAR EARLIER

27 Aug 2020 / 17:27 H.

