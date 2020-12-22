Guatemala to restrict entry to travelers from Britain, South Africa

GUATEMALA CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Guatemala will restrict entry beginning on Wednesday to travelers who have recently visited Britain or South Africa in an effort to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.

The new measures will require people who have visited Britain or South Africa within 14 days to quarantine for at least a week upon arrival in Guatemala. Health minister Amelia Flores said the restrictions would initially last two months. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)