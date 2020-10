CONAKRY, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Armed men killed the commander of a military base in western Guinea overnight, the defence minister said on Friday, two days before the West African country votes in a bitterly-disputed presidential election.

Defence Minister Mohamed Diané said in a statement that the situation in the city of Kinda is under control. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Bate Felix)