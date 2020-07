BEIRUT, July 13 (Reuters) - Gunmen opened fire on several army positions and a patrol in Lebanon's Baalbek region in the Bekaa Valley overnight, killing one soldier, the military command said in a statement on Monday.

"A number of armed (men) fired at a patrol belonging to the army and military centres...which led to the martyrdom of one of the soldiers," it said. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Jason Neely)