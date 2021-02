KADUNA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked a secondary school in Nigeria's Niger state early on Wednesday and carried out a mass abduction, the state governor's spokesperson told Reuters.

The gunmen stormed the Government Science college in Kagara district around 2 a.m., and overwhelmed the school security, abducting some students, local residents said. (Reporting by Garba Muhammad Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Alexis Akwagyiram and)