BISHKEK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gunshots could be heard on the central square of Kyrgyz capital Bishkek amid large rallies in support of rival politicians, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Protesters could also be seen scuffling and throwing rocks and bottles at each other. (Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jon Boyle)