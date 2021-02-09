Guram Kutateladze (knee) out of March UFC Fight Night

Lightweight fighter Guram Kutateladze announced Monday that he underwent knee surgery and will miss UFC Fight Night on March 13.

Kutateladze, who sustained a torn left meniscus, made the announcement on social media. He was scheduled to fight Don Madge.

Kutateladze (12-2, 1-0 UFC) extended his winning streak to nine bouts with a win over Mateusz Gamrot in October, the Georgian's UFC debut.

South Africa's Madge (9-3, 2-0) awaits a replacement opponent for the fight. Madge would be fighting for the first time since September 2019.

--Field Level Media