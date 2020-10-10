Habs lock up F Anderson with 7-year, $38.5M deal

Two days after being acquired in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, forward Josh Anderson signed a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

"Very excited to get things going," Anderson posted Friday on Twitter.

As a restricted free agent, Anderson signed the long-term deal Thursday.

The Canadiens dealt center Max Domi and a third-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Blue Jackets for Anderson on Tuesday. Domi signed a two-year, $10.6 million contract with Columbus on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Anderson had four points (one goal, three assists) in 26 games before suffering a shoulder injury in December and undergoing surgery in March. The previous season, he tallied a career-best 27 goals.

Overall, Anderson had 115 points (65 goals, 50 assists) in 267 games in parts of six seasons with the Blue Jackets.

He said farewell to the Columbus organization, fans and teammates in another social media post on Friday.

"This is very difficult to put on paper. I loved every minute I spent in Ohio," Anderson wrote. "... To play in the NHL was my dream and you helped make that dream come true. To my brothers. This is hard. We fought every battle together, as one. Such an amazing group of people and many friendships that will last forever. Columbus will always have a special place in my heart."

