Haines calls Chinese counterintelligence threat a top priority

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence said on Wednesday countering the Chinese counterintelligence threat and foreign influence operations more generally would be top priorities.

Speaking at her nomination hearing, Avril Haines also said that if confirmed as the Director of National Intelligence she would speak truth to power and would work to restore confidence within the intelligence community and among Americans generally. (Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)