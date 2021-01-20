Haines says 'we are a long ways' from Iran returning to nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, said on Tuesday "we are a long ways" from Iran coming back into strict compliance with the Iran nuclear deal and she supports taking an aggressive stance toward the threat from China.

"(Biden) has indicated that if Iran were to come back into compliance, that he would direct that we do so as well. And I think, frankly, that we are a long ways from that," Haines told lawmakers. "Our approach to China has to evolve and essentially meet the reality of the particularly assertive and aggressive China that we see today ... I do support an aggressive stance, in a sense, to deal the challenge that we are facing." (Reporting By Mark Hosenball and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)