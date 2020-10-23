Hamstring issue throws Thomas' Week 7 status in limbo

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas was not seen at practice Thursday, one day after reportedly tweaking his hamstring.

Thomas was limited in practice Wednesday but NFL Network reported Thursday morning that the star wide receiver aggravated a hamstring injury. Reporters covering the team said Thomas was not seen during the open portion of practice later on Thursday.

Thomas, 27, has not played since Week 1 after suffering a high-ankle sprain.

Thomas was scratched from New Orleans' 30-27 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 12 after he reportedly punched teammate Chauncey Gardner-Johnson during a fight in practice. Thomas was fined nearly $59,000 for conduct detrimental to the team.

Saints coach Sean Payton said Wednesday that Thomas would play Sunday, if he's healthy enough.

The Saints (3-2) are coming out of a bye and will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Thomas led the NFL in both receptions (single-season-record 149 catches) and receiving yards (1,725) in 2019.

A two-time All-Pro selection and the league's 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, Thomas racked up 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of the four seasons since being drafted in the second round in 2016 out of Ohio State.

The Saints signed him to a five-year, $96.25 million contract extension on July 31, 2019.

