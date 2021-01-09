Harris English (67) owns 36-hole lead at Sentry

Harris English shot a 6-under 67 on Friday for a two-stroke lead at the midway point of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Hawaii.

First-round co-leader and defending champion Justin Thomas shot a 69 in the second round, joining Ryan Palmer (67), Collin Morikawa (65) and Daniel Berger (65) in a tie for second at 12 under.

Patrick Reed, Brendon Todd, Sungjae Im and Xander Schauffele are bunched in a tie for 6th, three shots back. Seven golfers, including Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, are tied for 10th at 10 under.

English recorded six birdies without a bogey to earn the 36-hole lead at 14 under. The two-time winner on tour (2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 2013 Mayakoba Golf Classic) hit 12 of 15 fairways and 16 of 18 greens on the day.

Thomas carded five birdies against one bogey on Friday. He's after his third win in Kapalua, having also won in 2017.

Johnson vaulted into the top 10 with a 65, tied with Berger and Morikawa for the best round of the day. Johnson, who shot a 71 in the first round, posted a bogey-free round with eight birdies to jump 20 spots.

Spain's Jon Rahm, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, shot a 7-under 66 in the second round to join the seven-way tie for 10th place.

DeChambeau hit a 350-yard drive on the 15th hole, marking the 15th drive of 350 yards or longer on the 15th hole since 2003.

