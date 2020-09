TRIPOLI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Libya's internationally recognised Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj on Wednesday announced his intention to step down by the end of October in a speech delivered on state television.

Sarraj is head of the Government of National Accord, based in Tripoli, while eastern Libya and much of the south is controlled by a rival administration.

(Reporting By Tripoli and Cairo newsrooms, writing by Angus McDowall)