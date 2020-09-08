Head of UK government's legal department quits over Brexit deal threat - FT

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The head of the British government's legal department has quit over suggestions that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is threatening to override the Brexit divorce deal with the European Union, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.

The newspaper said Jonathan Jones was leaving his job due to a dispute with Johnson's office over its reported plans to undercut the Withdrawal Agreement treaty signed in January in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by William Schomberg)