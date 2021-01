KYIV, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ukrainian investigators formally notified the head of Ukraine's constitutional court that he is a suspect in a witness tampering case, the state investigation bureau said on Tuesday.

Ukrainian prosecutors said in December they were investigating Oleksandr Tupytskyi in connection with the suspected bribery of a witness that had taken place in 2018.

