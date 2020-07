LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain's health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday, adding he was pleased with how the easing of lockdown had gone.

"From what I've seen, although there's some pictures to the contrary, very very largely people have acted responsibly," he told Sky News. "Overall, I'm pleased with what happened yesterday."

