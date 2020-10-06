Heat upgrade Adebayo to questionable for Game 4

Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo could be back in the lineup for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday.

Adebayo was upgraded to questionable on the official injury report released Monday afternoon. Adebayo last played for the team in Game 1, when he left in the third quarter with a neck strain.

"Tomorrow I could play. Tomorrow they could tell me no," Adebayo said Monday. "I'm getting better. It's up to the medical staff. ... I'm trying to get back as quickly as possible. It's really day-to-day. When they say I'm ready to play I'll be out there."

The injury also impacted Adebayo in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Without Adebayo, Miami fell behind 0-2 in the series before Jimmy Butler recorded a triple-double and the Miami defense clamped down on Anthony Davis to win Game 3.

After the game, Butler said he knew the Heat would be "getting some people back" for Game 4.

Adebayo's athleticism and versatility was critical for Miami against the Celtics. He's a strong defender who would draw Davis most of the time.

Point guard Goran Dragic remains doubtful with a left foot injury.

