Henrik Lundqvist one month after heart surgery: 'I feel good'

Veteran NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist updated his condition Wednesday, one month after open-heart surgery that will keep him off the ice this season.

"What's up guys? Checking in from a snowy New York City," he said in a brief video on Twitter. "It's been a month today since the surgery and I feel good. Good energy. Moving around. Hope you guys are well."

Lundqvist, 38, underwent an aortic valve replacement at the Cleveland Clinic on Jan. 6.

"I was not sure what to expect the first month after surgery. 4 weeks today and I feel strong, both body and mind filled with positive energy," he wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Recovery is going well."

The longtime New York Rangers goaltender and 2012 Vezina Trophy recipient announced on Dec. 17 that he would miss his first season with the Washington Capitals because of an issue with his heart.

Lundqvist signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million with the Capitals on Oct. 9.

Lundqvist and the Rangers parted ways after 15 years on Sept. 30 when the team bought out the final season of his seven-year, $59.5 million contract.

He left the Rangers with his name all over top-10 lists in NHL history. He's sixth in wins (459), seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games by a goalie (887) and ninth in time on ice (51,816 minutes and 19 seconds). He also ranks 16th in shutouts with 64.

The Rangers selected the Sweden native in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL Draft, and he took over in goal for the Rangers in the 2005-06 season.

--Field Level Media