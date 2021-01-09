Henrik Lundqvist recovering after heart surgery

Veteran NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said he is progressing after undergoing open-heart surgery earlier this week.

"Day 3. Surgery went really well," Lundqvist, 38, wrote Friday on his personal Twitter account. "About five hours to get it all taken care of. Really appreciate the great staff here at the Cleveland Clinic. Last few days has been pretty crazy but feel like I'm in really good hands. Every day is a step in the right direction."

The update also included a drawing by his young daughter, Juli.

The longtime New York Rangers goaltender and 2012 Vezina Trophy recipient announced on Dec. 17 that he would miss his first season with the Washington Capitals because of an issue with his heart.

Lundqvist signed a one-year contract worth $1.5 million with the Capitals on Oct. 9. The move came on the heels of Washington parting ways with fellow former Vezina Trophy recipient Braden Holtby in free agency.

Washington was expected to have Ilya Samsonov, 23, as its primary starter, with Lundqvist serving as the backup.

Lundqvist and the Rangers parted ways after 15 years on Sept. 30 when the team bought out the final season of his seven-year, $59.5 million contract.

He left the Rangers with his name all over top-10 lists in NHL history. He's sixth in wins (459), seventh in saves (23,509), eighth in games by a goalie (887) and ninth in time on ice (51,816 minutes and 19 seconds). He also ranks 16th in shutouts with 64.

The Rangers selected the Sweden native in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL Draft, and he took over in goal for the Rangers in the 2005-06 season.

