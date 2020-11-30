Henry's 3 TDs help Titans top Colts, take over first place

Derrick Henry ran for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help the visiting Tennessee Titans grab sole possession of first place in the AFC South with a 45-26 victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

A.J. Brown had a 69-yard touchdown reception and also returned an onside kick 42 yards for a score late in the game for the Titans (8-3), who built a 35-14 halftime lead.

Jacoby Brissett had two short TD runs for the Colts (7-4), who had beaten division rival Tennessee in Nashville on Nov. 12.

Ryan Tannehill finished 13 of 22 for 221 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.

Henry carried 27 times as Tennessee outrushed Indianapolis 229-56. The Colts entered the game having surrendered just 89.2 rushing yards per game.

Philip Rivers, making his 235th consecutive start, completed 24 of 42 for 295 yards and TD passes to Trey Burton (11 yards in the first quarter) and T.Y. Hilton (5 yards in the fourth quarter). Rivers threw one interception.

Henry ran 17 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns as the Titans built a 21-point halftime lead. The Colts allowed more points in the first half than they previously had surrendered in a game (32 at Cleveland, Oct. 11) this season.

Henry capped the game's opening drive by running 12 yards for a score, then added second-quarter scoring runs of 1 and 11 yards.

Brown's 69-yard TD reception gave Tennessee a 14-7 edge with nine seconds left in the first quarter. Brown caught Tannehill's pass on a crossing pattern then ran 60 yards to the end zone.

Brissett's 1-yard run tied the score at 14 at 12:51 of the second quarter. Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo apparently suffered a knee injury on the play and was lost for the rest of the game.

Tannehill's 1-yard run made it 35-14 with 20 seconds left in the half. The five-play, 44-yard drive began after Indianapolis linebacker Matthew Adams was penalized 15 yards for throwing a punch on punt coverage. Adams was disqualified from the game.

