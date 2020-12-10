HIGHLIGHTS-Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank euro announced fresh stimulus measures broadly in line with expectations on Thursday. Following are highlights of ECB President Christine Lagarde's comments at a post-policy meeting press conference.

Q4 CONTRACTION

The resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the associated containment measures are significantly restricting euro area economic activity, which is expected to have contracted in the fourth quarter of 2020.

ACTIVITY RESUMES

Incoming information ... signals a resumption of euro area economic activity, although the level of activity remains well below the levels prevailing before the coronavirus pandemic, and the outlook remains highly uncertain.

PANDEMIC RISK

While the rebound of the economic activity in the third quarter was stronger than expected and the prospect for the rollout of vaccines are encouraging, the pandemic continues to pose serious risks to public health and to the euro area and global economies.

SECOND WAVE

The depth of (the second wave), the duration of it, and the containment measures associated with it were not anticipated to the extent that they actually occurred and are still taking place.

UNEVEN, PARTIAL RECOVERY

Both high-frequency and survey indicators bottomed out in April and showed a significant, though uneven and partial, recovery in May and June alongside the ongoing containment of the virus and the associated easing of the lockdown measures.

JOB LOSSES WEIGH

Actual and expected job and income losses and the exceptionally elevated uncertainty about the evolution of the pandemic and the economic outlook continue to weigh on consumer spending and on business investment.

PRICE PRESSURE VERY SUBDUED

Headline inflation is being dampened by lower energy prices and price pressures are expected to remain very subdued on account of the sharp decline in real GDP growth and the associated significant increase in economic slack.

UNCERTAIN OUTLOOK

Uncertainty over the scale of the rebound remains high ... The balance of risks remain on the downside.

HERD IMMUNITY

We have good reasons to believe that by the end of 2021, with uncertainty associated with it ... we will have reached sufficient herd immunity to hope that by the end of 2021 the economy will begin to function under more normal circumstances.

AMPLE STIMULUS

Ample monetary stimulus remains necessary to support the economic recovery and to safeguard medium-term price stability.

SLOWER PACE

We have slowed down a little bit the pace of purchases. Unless there were significant upside surprise (to economic outlook), our baseline remains we will use the entire envelope of PEPP.

NEXT GENERATION

We strongly welcome the European Commission's EU next generation proposal. It will need to be firmly rooted in sound structural policies.

FRONTLOADED PEPP

We have front-loaded (PEPP) purchases - just to remind you, we have purchased over 360 billion euros in the first couple of months and that was at the end of June, effectively.

PEPP PLANS

It is effective, it is adequate and it is working. We have not discussed that (altering PEPP programme) ... We do not see a need to revisit.

GOOD PLACE

During this meeting of the Governing Council, we really spent a good deal of time looking at the economic circumstances ... And really, seeing the developments in the economy, we really felt that we were in a good place at the moment.

ON THE NINE-MONTH EXTENSION

MONITORING EXCHANGE RATE

We do not target exchange rate. But clearly exchange rate, and in particular the appreciation of the euro, plays an important role and exercises downward pressure on prices. (Reporting by Larry King)