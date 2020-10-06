HIGHLIGHTS-Soccer-Transfer deadline day moves

(Adds latest transfers)

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latest news and highlights from Europe's top football leagues on transfer deadline day (all times GMT):

2230 MAN UNITED SIGN URUGUAYAN TEENAGER PELLISTRI

Manchester United have completed their fourth deal of deadline day, bringing in 18-year-old winger Uruguayan Facundo Pellistri from Club Atletico Penarol on a five year deal.

2225 RAFINA MAKES SWITCH FROM BARCA TO PSG

French champions Paris St Germain have completed the signing of midfielder Rafinha Alcantara from Barcelona, both sides confirmed.

2213 EVERTON SIGN SWEDEN GOALKEEPER OLSEN

Everton have signed Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen on a season-long loan deal from Italian club AS Roma.

2200 ARSENAL'S TORREIRA MOVES TO ATLETICO

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has joined La Liga club Atletico Madrid on loan until the end of the season.

2158 ARSENAL PAY BUYOUT CLAUSE FOR ATLETICO'S PARTEY

Arsenal have paid the 50 million euro buyout clause for midfielder Thomas Partey, La Liga club Atletico Madrid have confirmed.

"La Liga on Monday informed Atletico Madrid at 23:28 that representatives from Arsenal arrived at the footballing body's headquarters looking to meet Thomas Partey's release clause," said a club statement from Atletico.

2133 LEEDS SIGN WINGER RAPHINHA

Leeds United have completed the signing of Stade Rennes winger Raphinha, subject to international clearance. The 23-year-old joins Elland Road on a four-year deal.

2130 WALCOTT REJOINS SOUTHAMPTON

England forward Theo Walcott has rejoined Southampton from Everton on a season-long loan deal. The 31-year-old returns to the south-coast club after 15 years.

2130 FULHAM SIGN ANDERSEN ON LOAN

Fulham have signed centre back Joachim Andersen from Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais on a season-long loan deal.

2100 TODIBO JOINS BENFICA ON TWO-SEASON LOAN SWITCH

La Liga club Barcelona's centre back Jean-Clair Todibo will spend two seasons on loan at Portuguese side Benfica.

Benfica will pay the Spanish club 2 million euros in loan fee and have an option to buy Todibo for 20 million euros.

2055 MAN UNITED SIGN CAVANI ON FREE TRANSFER

Manchester United have signed Uruguay international Edinson Cavani on a year-long deal, with an option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 33-year-old arrives at the Old Trafford outfit as a free agent after he left French champions Paris St Germain at the end of his contract last season.

2030 CELTIC SIGN LAXALT ON LOAN

Scottish champions Celtic have signed Uruguay international Diego Laxalt from Serie A side AC Milan on loan until the end of the season.

2024 MAN UNITED REACH AGREEMENT FOR DIALLO

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Italian club Atalanta for the transfer of winger Amad Diallo, who will join the Premier League club in January next year.

United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media said the Old Trafford club have paid a fee in the region of an initial 21 million euros, plus 20 million euros in add-ons.

2000 LAZIO DEFENDER LUKAKU JOINS ANTWERP

Serie A club Lazio's defender Jordan Lukaku has joined Belgian club Royal Antwerp on loan until the end of the season.

1950 MAN UNITED'S SMALLING JOINS ROMA PERMANENTLY

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has joined Serie A club AS Roma on a permanent transfer, signing a three-year deal worth 15 million euros.

The England international, who played more than 300 games for United, spent the last season on loan at Roma, helping them secure a fifth-place finish and Europa League qualification.

1945 HOEDT REJOINS LAZIO ON LOAN

Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt has returned to Serie A club Lazio on a season-long loan deal. The Rome club have an option to buy the Dutch centre back, who previously played for them from 2015-17.

1930 WILSHERE LEAVES WEST HAM

Midfielder Jack Wilshere has left West Ham United after terminating his contract with the Premier League club, which was due to expire next year.

"When I joined the club in the summer of 2018 I joined with great hopes and expectations... unfortunately, despite all of my best efforts and intentions, it has not worked out as I'd expected," he said in a statement on Twitter https://twitter.com/JackWilshere/status/1313201208136470528/photo/1.

1830 CUISANCE COMPLETES MARSEILLE LOAN SWITCH

Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance, who reportedly failed a medical ahead of a move to English Premier League club Leeds United, has joined Olympique de Marseille on a season-long loan.

1820 GHEZZAL MOVES TO BESIKTAS ON LOAN

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal has joined Turkish club Besiktas on loan until the end of the season.

1522 LYON SIGN DE SCIGLIO ON LOAN

Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais have signed full back Mattia De Sciglio on a season-long loan from Italian champions Juventus.

Lyon have also brought in 18-year-old Habib Keita from Malian club Guidars for an initial transfer fee of 1 million euros.

1705 MAN UNITED SIGN DEFENDER TELLES FROM PORTO

Manchester United have signed Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Portuguese side Porto on a four-year deal, with an option to extend for a further year.

United did not disclose the transfer fee but British media reported the Old Trafford club paid around 15.4 million pounds for the 27-year-old.

1700 BAKAYOKO MOVES TO NAPOLI ON LOAN

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Serie A club Napoli on loan until the end of the season.

1640 CARRILLO JOINS ELCHE ON FREE TRANSFER

Argentine striker Guido Carrillo has joined La Liga club Elche on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Southampton, which was due to expire next summer.

1630 FIORENTINA'S CHIESA MOVES TO JUVE

Serie A champions Juventus have signed ACF Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa in a 50 million euro deal.

Juventus said that the deal consisted of a two-season loan, worth 10 million euros, followed by an obligation to buy for a further 40 million, plus up to 10 million more based on "further performance objectives".

1630 ARSENAL'S GUENDOUZI JOINS HERTHA BERLIN ON LOAN

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan. The France youth international had become surplus to requirements under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at the north London club this season.

1609 BAYERN SIGN SARR FROM MARSEILLE

German champions Bayern Munich have signed right back Bouna Sarr from Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille on a four-year contract.

1550 SEVILLA SIGN REKIK ON FIVE-YEAR DEAL

La Liga club Sevilla have signed Netherlands centre back Karim Rekik from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on a five-year deal.

Sevilla did not disclose the transfer fee but local media reported the Spanish club paid around 15 million euros for the 25-year-old.

1538 KLUIVERT SEALS LEIPZIG LOAN SWITCH

AS Roma winger Justin Kluivert has completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

1536 VINAGRE JOINS OLYMPIAKOS ON LOAN

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Vinagre has joined Olympiakos Piraeus on a season-long loan, with the Greek club having an option to make the deal permanent.

1445 KLAASSEN COMPLETES AJAX RETURN

Werder Bremen midfielder Davy Klaassen has returned to Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam, signing a four-year contract.

Ajax said in a statement https://english.ajax.nl/streams/ajax-now/ajax-signs-davy-klaassen.htm that they will pay an initial fee of 11 million euros ($12.96 million), which could rise to 14 million with add-ons, for the 27-year-old who previously won three Eredivisie titles with the club.

1420 JUVE'S COSTA RETURNS TO BAYERN ON LOAN

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa has completed a season-long loan switch from Serie A champions Juventus to German club Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old previously won two Bundesliga titles at Bayern during his three-year stay from 2015-18.

1350 BAYERN SIGN CHOUPO-MOTING ON ONE-YEAR DEAL

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a year-long contract. The Cameroon international joins the German club as a free agent after he left Paris St Germain at the end of his contract last season.

1306 RUDY RETURNS TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN

Schalke 04 midfielder Sebastian Rudy has completed a season-long loan move to Hoffenheim, where he played from 2010-2017.

1256 PORTO'S PEREIRA JOINS PSG ON LOAN

Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain have signed Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

1005 SESSEGNON MOVES TO HOFFENHEIM ON LOAN

Tottenham Hotspur defender Ryan Sessegnon has joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season.

1002 DARMIAN SEALS LOAN SWITCH TO INTER

Inter Milan have signed Italy international full back Matteo Darmian on loan from Parma.

0951 GODFREY JOINS EVERTON FROM NORWICH

Premier League leaders Everton signed versatile defender Ben Godfrey from Championship side (second-tier) Norwich City on a five-year contract for a move reported by the British media to be worth an initial 25 million pounds ($32 million).

($1 = 0.7724 pounds)

