HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11):
1647 OSAKA BAGS STRAIGHTFORWARD WIN
Three-times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka sealed a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur.
1505 HSIEH BATTLES PAST ERRANI
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reeled off four straight games to snatch a 6-4 2-6 7-5 victory over Italian qualifier Sara Errani.
1500 WILLIAMS PASSES POTAPOVA TEST
Serena Williams roared back from 5-3 down in the opening set to overcome Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5) 6-2. The American will next face in-form Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.
1455 DIMITROV ADVANCES AS CARRENO BUSTA RETIRES ILL
Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, seeded 18th, secured a spot in the fourth round after Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta was forced to retire with illness, while trailing 6-0 1-0.
1355 MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO ROUND FOUR
Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, booked her last-16 spot with a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.
1255 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND
Czech Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 19th, held off a late challenge from Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a 6-2 6-4 win to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time.
1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND
Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Ann Li in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena.
1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY
Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius.
The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Hardik Vyas and Manasi Pathak; Editing by Richard Pullin and Shri Navaratnam)