HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11):

1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND

Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Lib Ann in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

The seventh seeded Belarussian, who has won 18 of her last 19 matches, will face Serena Williams or Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius.

The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19.

