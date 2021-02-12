HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day five

MELBOURNE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Highlights of day five of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Friday. Times local (GMT +11):

1355 MUGURUZA MARCHES INTO ROUND FOUR

Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park last year, booked her last-16 spot with a dominant 6-1 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas.

READ MORE:

Home favourite Kyrgios has work cut out with Thiem test in Melbourne

Feisty Italian affair ends in heated row

Nadal unfazed by Mmoh, unruly fan at Australian Open

Medvedev extends winning streak to 16 matches

Tsitsipas holds off Kokkinakis to win Greek epic

Bandaged Barty wobbles before winning all-Australia clash

Tearful Kenin crumbles under pressure of title defence

Order of play

Quotes from day four

1255 VONDROUSOVA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Czech Marketa Vondrousova, seeded 19th, held off a late challenge from Romania's Sorana Cirstea in a 6-2 6-4 win to reach the Australian Open fourth round for the first time in her career.

1213 SABALENKA STEAMS INTO FOURTH ROUND

Aryna Sabalenka showed why she is among the bookmakers' favourites for the tournament with a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 win over American Ann Li in exactly an hour on Rod Laver Arena.

The seventh seeded Belarussian, who has won 18 of her last 19 matches, will face Serena Williams or Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round.

1110 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play began on an overcast morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius.

The Victoria government reported five new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19, taking the number of active cases in the state to 19. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Hardik Vyas; Editing by Richard Pullin)