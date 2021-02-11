SEARCH
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

11 Feb 2021 / 09:56 H.

    MELBOURNE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local (GMT +11):

    1240 PLISKOVA SAILS PAST COLLINS

    Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park two years ago, booked a place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory over American Danielle Collins.

    1107 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

    Play began on a hot and gusty morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature pushing 30 degrees Celsius.

    Authorities reported no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria on Thursday.

    (Reporting by Ian Ransom and Hardik Vyas; Editing by Shri Navaratnam/Richard Pullin)

