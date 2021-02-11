HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day four

MELBOURNE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Highlights of day four of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Times local (GMT +11):

1927 TSITSIPAS WINS IN FIVE-SET THRILLER

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a huge scare to beat Australian wild card Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 6-7(5) 6-4 in a thriller lasting four hours and 32 minutes.

1823 BERRETTINI SETS UP KHACHANOV CLASH

Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini beat Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-3 to set up a third-round meeting with Russian 19th seed Karen Khachanov.

1810 CORIC CRASHES OUT

Croatian 22nd seed Borna Coric crashed out following a 6-4 6-2 4-6 6-4 defeat to American Mackenzie McDonald.

1652 KONTAVEIT SURVIVES WATSON TEST

Estonian 21st seed Anett Kontaveit recovered from a shaky start to beat Britain's Heather Watson 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 and set up a third-round meeting with American Shelby Rogers.

1515 KENIN CRASHES OUT

Defending champion Sofia Kenin slumped to a shock 6-3 6-2 defeat by world number 65 Kaia Kanepi on Margaret Court Arena.

Kanepi next faces Croatian 28th seed Donna Vekic, who beat Argentina's Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-2.

1515 KHACHANOV MARCHES INTO THIRD ROUND

Russia's Karen Khachanov, seeded 19th, eased into the third round with a 6-2 6-4 6-4 victory over Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.

1455 LOPEZ GRINDS DOWN SONEGO

Spain's Feliciano Lopez, playing in his 75th consecutive Grand Slam, rallied from two sets down to beat Italy's 31st seed Lorenzo Sonego 5-7 3-6 6-3 7-5 6-4 in three hours and 18 minutes.

1435 BARTY POWERS PAST GAVRILOVA

Top seed Ash Barty fired down seven aces and racked up 20 winners in a 6-1 7-6(7) victory over fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova.

The world number one next faces Russian 29th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, who beat Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 7-6(4).

1425 RUBLEV RACES INTO THIRD ROUND

Russia's seventh seed Andrey Rublev extended his winning run to six matches in 2021 with a comfortable 6-4 6-4 7-6(8) victory over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

1355 BENCIC PASSES KUZNETSOVA TEST

Switzerland's 11th seed Belinda Bencic needed five match points to put away two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5 2-6 6-4.

Bencic next faces Belgian 18th seed Elise Mertens, who beat China's Zhu Lin 7-6(8) 6-1.

1240 PLISKOVA SAILS PAST COLLINS

Sixth seed Karolina Pliskova, who reached the semi-finals at Melbourne Park two years ago, booked a place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory over American Danielle Collins.

Czech Pliskova next faces her namesake and compatriot Karolina Muchova, who beat Germany's Mona Barthel 6-4 6-1.

1107 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play began on a hot and gusty morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature pushing 30 degrees Celsius.

Authorities reported no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom, Hardik Vyas and Manasi Pathak; Editing by Shri Navaratnam & Richard Pullin)