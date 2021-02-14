SEARCH
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

14 Feb 2021 / 08:36 H.

    MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11):

    11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN

    Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

    Two new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

    The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon.

    Quotes from day six (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

