HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11):
11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN
Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.
Two new locally-acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.
The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon.
READ MORE:
Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance
Order of play
Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16
Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court
Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge
Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open
Medvedev skips dessert in hope of sweeter success in Melbourne
Quotes from day six (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Daniel Wallis)