HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11):

1219 HSIEH REACHES FIRST GRAND SLAM QUARTER-FINAL

Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her lengthy career when she shocked Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.

At 35, Hsieh will be the oldest player to make a Grand Slam quarter-final debut in the open era when she plays Naomi Osaka or Gabarine Muguruza later this week.

11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN

Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.

Two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.

The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon.

