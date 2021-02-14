HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local (GMT +11):
1615 KARATSEV STUNS AUGER-ALIASSIME IN FIVE-SET EPIC
Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev erased a two-set deficit to beat Canada's 20th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 1-6 6-3 6-3 6-4.
READ MORE:
Serena into quarters after surviving Sabalenka test
Osaka back from the brink to reach quarter-finals
'Free spirit' Hsieh rolls into maiden Grand Slam quarter-final
Injured Djokovic's Australian Open record bid hangs in balance
Order of play
Nadal eases past Norrie into last 16
Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court
Medvedev wins five-setter to join Russian charge
Players switch back to COVID-mode as fans exit Australian Open
Medvedev skips dessert in hope of sweeter success in Melbourne
Quotes from day seven
1545 SERENA PASSES SABALENKA TEST
American Serena Williams, chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, held off a spirited challenge from seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 2-6 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals.
1255 OSAKA BATTLES PAST MUGURUZA
Third seed Naomi Osaka saved two match points as she rallied from a set down to beat last year's finalist Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-4 7-5.
1219 HSIEH REACHES FIRST GRAND SLAM QUARTER-FINAL
Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei reached the first Grand Slam quarter-final of her lengthy career when she shocked Czech 19th seed Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-2 on Margaret Court Arena.
At 35, Hsieh will be the oldest player to make a Grand Slam quarter-final debut in the open era when she plays Naomi Osaka later this week.
11.10 PLAY UNDERWAY ON DAY SEVEN
Play got underway as scheduled on the second day of Victoria's snap five-day coronavirus lockdown, which has resulted in fans being shut out of Melbourne Park.
Two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state in the 24 hours to Sunday morning.
The temperature was a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit) with some sunshine forecast for the afternoon. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Hardik Vyas; Editing by Daniel Wallis and William Mallard)