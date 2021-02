HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are first round. Times local (GMT +11):

1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

Play began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

Authorities reported two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria late on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

Serena continues Slam record bid, Djokovic gears up for Tiafoe test

Australian Open order of play on Wednesday

All business Barty doles out Melbourne 'double bagel'

Nadal back in form at Australian Open

Tears for fears: Emotional Kenin grinds into second round

Badosa crashes out of Australian Open after COVID-19 ordeal

Tsitsipas left surprised with easy victory over Simon

Azarenka says quarantine took a toll after early exit

Russia's ATP Cup heroes ease into second round

Sherif blazes a trail for Egypt with first-round win (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Michael Perry)