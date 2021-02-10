SEARCH
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day three

10 Feb 2021 / 09:59 H.

    MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Highlights of day three of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. All matches are second round. Times local (GMT +11):

    1240 SABALENKA ADVANCES WITH WIN OVER KASATKINA

    Seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ground down classy Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-6(5) 6-3 in the early match at Margaret Court Arena.

    1240 ANDREESCU'S COMEBACK CUT SHORT BY HSIEH

    Bianca Andreescu's comeback after a 15-month absence from tennis ended abruptly in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday with the Canadian eighth seed crumbling to a 6-3 6-2 defeat to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei in the opening match at Rod Laver Arena.

    1108 PLAY GETS UNDERWAY

    Play began on a warm, sunny morning at Melbourne Park with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

    Authorities reported two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the state of Victoria late on Tuesday.

    (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Michael Perry / Richard Pullin)

