SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day three

29 Sep 2020 / 17:13 H.

    PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):

    0905 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

    Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, seeded second, began her first-round match against Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif in cold conditions under the retractable roof on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

    World number one Novak Djokovic will resume his pursuit of an 18th Grand Slam title against Sweden's Mikael Ymer later in the day.

    The temperature was hovering around 15 degrees Celsius and showers are forecast throughout the day.

    READ MORE:

    Giustino feels 'too fresh' after French Open marathon win

    Doubles pair out of French Open after coach tests positive for COVID-19

    Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiasco

    FACTBOX-Novak Djokovic v Mikael Ymer

    Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation

    Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second round

    Fourth seed Medvedev sent packing by Fucsovics

    Eighth seed Monfils crashes out against Kazakh Bublik

    Muguruza survives three-hour battle against Zidansek

    Different French Open, same start for Nadal

    Kerber goes out early again in Paris

    Azarenka nervous about fans at French Open

    Record-chasing Nadal eases into French Open second round

    Rafa Nadal v Egor Gerasimov - match stats

    French Open order of play on Tuesday

    Kvitova very glad to see spectators at Roland Garros

    No U.S. hangover for Thiem as he dispatches Cilic (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast