HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open in New York on Friday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):

1451 OSAKA OVERCOMES KOSTYUK TEST TO ADVANCE

Japan's former champion Naomi Osaka was pushed in her third-round encounter by teenager Marta Kostyuk, of Ukraine, and needed over two-and-a-half hours before she prevailed 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kostyuk, who is ranked 137 in the world, smashed 36 winners to Osaka's 30 but also tallied 51 unforced errors to fall to the fourth seed.

1445 GOFFIN THROUGH, GARCIA OUT

Belgian seventh seed David Goffin moved into the fourth round with a 6-1 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Filip Krajinovic, firing 36 winners and eight aces past the Serbian.

Caroline Garcia, who knocked out top seed Karolina Pliskova in the second round, was beaten in straight sets by American Jennifer Brady who won 6-3 6-3 without dropping serve while ocnverting three break points.

1420 KERBER MARCHES INTO LAST 16

Germany's Angelique Kerber was largely untroubled as she dispatched American Ann Li 6-3 6-4.

The 17th seed has booked a place in the last 16 at Flushing Meadows for the first time since she won the title in 2016.

1400 MCNALLY BATTLES PAST ALEXANDROVA, MERTENS THROUGH

American teenager Caty McNally raced past 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the final set tiebreak to win 4-6 6-3 7-6(2) in a second round match that was interrupted by rain on Thursday.

The result means 11 American women have progressed to the third round of the tournament this week.

Belgian 16th seed Elise Mertens also finished her second round match on Friday, beating Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-3 7-5.

1240 MARTIC THROUGH TO LAST 16 IN STRAIGHT SETS

Eighth seed Petra Martic of Croatia beat Russian Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-3 to become the first player to move into the last 16 of the U.S. Open.

Martic, who beat Gracheva in Prague on clay last month, hit fewer winners but broke six times while the Russian made 33 unforced errors.

1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS

Play began in bright sunshine with the temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius (87.8°F), with an expected high of 31 degrees. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis and Ian Chadband)