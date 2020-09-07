SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day seven

07 Sep 2020 / 03:04 H.

    Sept 6 (Reuters) - Highlights of the seventh day at the U.S. Open in New York on Sunday. The Grand Slam is being played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):

    1450 PUTINTSEVA BATTLES PAST MARTIC

    Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva overcame a mid-match blip to beat Croatia's eighth-seeded Petra Martic 6-3 2-6 6-4.

    1445 IMPRESSIVE ZVEREV POWERS INTO QUARTERS

    Fifth seed Alexander Zverev eased past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last-eight at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

    1300 BRADY DISMANTLES KERBER

    American Jennifer Brady reached her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, beating 2016 champion Angelique Kerber 6-1 6-4.

    READ MORE:

    Brady tames 2016 champion Kerber to reach first Grand Slam quarter-final

    U.S. Open order of play on Sunday

    PREVIEW-Shapovalov sets sights on maiden Grand Slam quarters

    FACTBOX-Denis Shapovalov v David Goffin

    Thiem sees off Cilic to reach fourth round

    Canada's Auger-Aliassime pleased to see increased diversity

    Mladenovic-Babos withdrawn from U.S. Open doubles after quarantine notice

    Williams still learning to live with 'Serena' target

    Medvedev dismantles third-round opponent Wolf

    No ticket? No problem. Berrettini's biggest fan packs a microphone

    Impossible to compare with last year's U.S. Open, says Medvedev

    Azarenka finally feeling the joy of tennis

    1109 PLAY UNDERWAY IN NEW YORK

    Play began in bright sunshine at Flushing Meadows with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius (75.2°F) with an expected high of 29 degrees.

    Day seven kicks off with American 28th seed Jennifer Brady taking on German 17th seed and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

    Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova are in action later on Sunday. (Compiled by Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast