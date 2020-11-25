HIGHLIGHTS-UK's Sunak delivers spending plans to parliament

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a one-year spending plan to parliament along with new forecasts for the country's coronavirus-hit economy.

Below are highlights from the speech:

PUBLIC SERVICES FOCUS

"Our health emergency is not yet over. And our economic emergency has only just begun. So, our immediate priority is to protect people's lives and livelihoods. But today's Spending Review also delivers stronger public services. Paying for more hospitals, better schools and safer streets. And it delivers a once-in-a-generation investment in infrastructure."

SPENDING

"This year, we are providing 280 billion pounds to get our country through coronavirus. Next year, to fund our programmes on testing, personal protective equipment, and vaccines – we are allocating an initial 18 billion pounds." (Compiled by Sarah Young. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)