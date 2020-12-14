Hill scores rushing, receiving TDs as Chiefs edge Dolphins

Tyreek Hill scored touchdowns on his first two touches, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 33-27 comeback win over the host Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon.

Hill scored on a 32-yard end around and on a 44-yard reception as the Chiefs (12-1) clinched the AFC West championship for a fifth straight season.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had thrown just two interceptions in his first 52 quarters this season, was picked twice in Sunday's first 14 minutes.

However, Mahomes recovered to pass for 393 yards and two touchdowns (with a career-high-tying three interceptions). Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught eight passes for 136 yards and one touchdown.

Miami (8-5) was led by rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for a career-high 316 yards and two touchdowns -- both to tight end Mike Gesicki, who left the game in the fourth quarter due to a shoulder injury.

Tagovailoa was also intercepted for the first time in his pro career, snapping a streak of 153 passes without a pick. Tagovailoa was also sacked by Chris Jones for a safety.

The Dolphins defense, which leads the NFL with 25 takeaways, got four turnovers on Sunday. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard got a one-handed pick, his NFL-leading ninth interception of the season. He has at least one pick in five straight games.

Kansas City got off to a poor start in the first quarter. On the Chiefs' first possession, a Mahomes screen pass was tipped by Andrew Van Ginkel and picked by Byron Jones.

On KC's second possession, Mahomes took a nine-yard loss after he fumbled a shotgun snap and then a 30-yard sack -- the longest in the NFL since 1979 -- to force a punt from the 3-yard line on fourth-and-42.

Then, on KC's third possession, an overthrown Mahomes pass was picked by Eric Rowe.

Despite all those errors, Miami's lead early in the second quarter was just 10-0 on Tagovailoa's 7-yard pass to Gesicki and Jason Sanders' 31-yard field goal.

Kansas City then stormed back to take a 14-10 halftime lead as Hill took an end around and ran 32 yards for a score on his first touch of the game and Kelce caught a 6-yard TD toss.

Among Miami's missed first-half opportunities: a dropped TD pass by DeVante Parker on third down, forcing the Dolphins to settle for a field goal. In addition, Sanders missed from 45 yards on Miami's second possession.

Kansas City made the Dolphins pay, opening the third quarter with two long TDs in 62 seconds -- both of them untouched. First, Hill scored on a 44-yard bomb. Mecole Hardman then added a 67-yard punt return for a 28-10 lead.

After the safety, Miami cut its deficit to 30-24 on a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns: Gesicki's 29-yard grab and Tagovailoa's 1-yard run.

But Harrison Butker's 46-yard kick with 1:08 left iced the game.

