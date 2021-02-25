HK-based Phoenix TV taps CCTV official for senior role- Caixin

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's Phoenix TV, a private-sector broadcaster with a pro-Beijing editorial stance, has appointed a senior official from China's state broadcaster as its executive vice president, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported on Thursday.

Sun Yusheng, 61, deputy director at China Central Television (CCTV), will be responsible for the programming, style and content of Phoenix TV and will report to founder and CEO, Liu Changle, Caixin reported, citing an internal memo dated Feb. 24.

Phoenix has a large audience in mainland China.

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Ltd, the satellite broadcaster's parent firm, said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Feb 10 that it was considering appointing a new CEO and splitting that position from the chairman's role.

Liu, born in 1951, is a former officer in China's People's Liberation Army.

