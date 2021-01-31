Honduras says to get first COVID-19 vaccine doses in second half of February

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Saturday that his country will receive its initial batch of COVID-19 vaccines during the second half of February through the COVAX program backed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Co-led by the Gavi vaccine alliance, WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, COVAX is aiming to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines to 92 eligible low- and middle-income countries in 2021.

Hernandez said in a post on Twitter his government had been informed by COVAX-Gavi that Honduras would receive up to 800,000 doses of vaccine in the second half of February.

Earlier, neighboring Guatemala said it was also expecting its first vaccines via the COVAX program in February. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)