TEGUCIGALPA, 10 ago (Reuters) - Northern Honduras was on Thursday shaken by a shallow 5.7 magnitude earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), which placed the epicenter in the Caribbean near the Bay Islands popular with tourists.

There were no immediate reports of damage. The quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) below ground, USGS said. (Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)