HONG KONG, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong has formally approved China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use, the city's health secretary said on Thursday, paving the way for its introduction in the global financial hub.

In a statement, Sophia Chan said the vaccine met the "safety, efficacy and quality requirements specified in Hong Kong emergency situations".

